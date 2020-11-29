Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 281 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after buying an additional 5,369,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,808,000 after purchasing an additional 931,386 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $57,252,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Marriott International by 505.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,158,000 after purchasing an additional 585,891 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Marriott International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,003,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,766,000 after purchasing an additional 544,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.