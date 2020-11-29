Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) & The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Critical Comparison

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) and The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and The Peck’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Fuels $344.07 million 2.90 $20.42 million $0.10 50.30 The Peck $28.22 million 1.29 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

Clean Energy Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than The Peck.

Risk & Volatility

Clean Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Peck has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Clean Energy Fuels and The Peck, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Fuels 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Peck 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.60%. Given Clean Energy Fuels’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clean Energy Fuels is more favorable than The Peck.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and The Peck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Fuels 10.04% 6.34% 4.70% The Peck -3.69% -17.97% -5.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of The Peck shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of The Peck shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clean Energy Fuels beats The Peck on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations; sells and services natural gas fueling compressors and other equipment that are used in CNG and LNG stations; and provides assessment, design, and modification solutions to offer operators with code-compliant service and maintenance facilities for natural gas vehicle fleets. In addition, the company transports and sells CNG and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; procures and sells RNG; sells tradable credits, such as RNG and conventional natural gas as a vehicle fuel comprising Renewable Identification Numbers and Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits; enables its customers to acquire and finance natural gas vehicles; and obtains federal, state and local credits, grants, and incentives. It serves heavy-duty trucking, airports, refuse, public transit, industrial, and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 48,000 natural gas vehicles; and owned, operated, or supplied approximately 550 natural gas fueling stations in 41 states in the United States and four provinces in Canada. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About The Peck

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

