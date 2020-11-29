Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $26.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

JWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $42,912,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,183.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,318 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $19,256,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 127.3% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,116,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nordstrom by 144.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 908,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

