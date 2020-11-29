Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) to Neutral

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports.

CYBBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Investec cut shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

