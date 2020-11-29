Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $155.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Summit Insights cut shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.31.

Shares of ADI opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $140.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $1,076,152.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $667,426.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,153 shares of company stock worth $10,942,236 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

