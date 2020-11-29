CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) vs. Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Financial Review

CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) and Tenaris (NYSE:TS) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CITIC and Tenaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CITIC N/A N/A N/A Tenaris -6.91% 2.60% 2.12%

This table compares CITIC and Tenaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CITIC $72.90 billion 0.31 $6.88 billion N/A N/A Tenaris $7.29 billion 1.28 $742.69 million $1.26 12.57

CITIC has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaris.

Dividends

CITIC pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Tenaris pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tenaris pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

CITIC has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaris has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of Tenaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tenaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CITIC and Tenaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CITIC 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenaris 3 6 8 0 2.29

Tenaris has a consensus price target of $15.37, indicating a potential downside of 2.95%. Given Tenaris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tenaris is more favorable than CITIC.

Summary

Tenaris beats CITIC on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil; coal mining; import and export of commodities; aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; manganese mining and processing; development of iron ore mine; production of copper and ferroniobium; and operation of coal-fired power stations. In addition, the company manufactures special steel, bars, plates, steel tubes, forged steel, wires, and casting billets. Further, it provides engineering contracting services for infrastructure, housing, municipal, and industrial facilities, as well as agriculture, energy, and resources sectors; and engineering services in the areas of urban development and ecological preservation projects. Additionally, the company engages in the urban renewal and development projects, including residential properties; ownership and operation of a portfolio of commercial and industrial properties; provision of telecommunication services; investment and management of ports and port terminals; distribution of motor vehicles and related services, food and FMCG products, and healthcare and electrical products; and provision of logistics, commercial aviation, and publication services. The company was formerly known as CITIC Pacific Limited and changed its name to CITIC Limited in August 2014. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. CITIC Limited is a subsidiary of CITIC Group Corporation.

About Tenaris

Tenaris S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices. It also provides offshore line pipe products, including top tensioned and steel catenary risers, export lines and flowlines, bends, corrosion resistant alloys, coiled line pipes, umbilical tubings, and coated pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for onshore line pipe; various seamless steel tubes and pipes for refineries, petrochemical, and gas-processing plants; and tubular products for the power generation industry. In addition, the company offers sucker rods, couplings, and accessories, as well as technical support services; hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless steel tubes and components for use in standard mechanical engineering application, and civil and industrial installations, as well as for manufacturing earth-moving machines, architectural structures, non-oil drilling systems, and gas cylinders; and seamless tubes and tube-based components for car manufacturers and their suppliers. Additionally, it offers financial services. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tenaris S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Tenaris S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.Ã r.l.

