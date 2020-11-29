CIBC Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$83.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial set a C$88.50 target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.75 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$76.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$40.77 and a 12 month high of C$80.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

