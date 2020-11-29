Chronobank Reaches Market Capitalization of $749,983.00 (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Chronobank has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Chronobank token can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronobank has a total market capitalization of $749,983.00 and $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chronobank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00072734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022515 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00368048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.49 or 0.02927796 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

TIME is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chronobank is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chronobank Token Trading

Chronobank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.