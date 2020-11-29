Christopher Humphrey Acquires 25,000 Shares of Eckoh plc (ECK.L) (LON:ECK) Stock

Eckoh plc (ECK.L) (LON:ECK) insider Christopher Humphrey purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

LON:ECK opened at GBX 64.48 ($0.84) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.18 million and a P/E ratio of 53.74. Eckoh plc has a 1-year low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Eckoh plc (ECK.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

