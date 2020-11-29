Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Reduced by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX opened at $91.31 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Securiti dropped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

