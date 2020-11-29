Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $642.80 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $663.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.42. The firm has a market cap of $130.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,002 shares of company stock worth $55,317,763. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.36.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

