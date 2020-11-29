Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price objective hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHNG. ValuEngine lowered Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. CSFB upped their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.47.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $865,090,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,989,000.

Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

