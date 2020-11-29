Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 24,320 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,204 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,320 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Splunk worth $227,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Splunk by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Splunk from $226.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $179,632.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,470,064.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,057 shares of company stock valued at $19,136,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

