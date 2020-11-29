Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 224,510 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224,510 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises 1.7% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Veeva Systems worth $245,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 91.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 649.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $1,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,931.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $64,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,075,594 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.45. The stock had a trading volume of 750,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,391. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $313.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.20, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.78 and a 200 day moving average of $256.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

