Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 109,670 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,449,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,670 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Zscaler worth $203,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after acquiring an additional 499,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,558,000 after acquiring an additional 580,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,326,000 after acquiring an additional 318,736 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,454,000 after acquiring an additional 290,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,148,000 after acquiring an additional 604,465 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.74. 939,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,067. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.15 and a 200 day moving average of $124.64. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $163.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 66,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.72, for a total value of $8,742,519.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,929,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $12,304,255.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,387 shares in the company, valued at $63,474,346.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,781 shares of company stock worth $35,558,839 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

