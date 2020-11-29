Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,368 shares during the quarter. Q2 accounts for approximately 1.6% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 4.66% of Q2 worth $229,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QTWO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Q2 by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after purchasing an additional 413,446 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Q2 by 203.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 191.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 223,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 146,889 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 450 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $38,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,207.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $238,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,982 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,440 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.10. The company had a trading volume of 224,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,405. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $116.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average is $92.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Gabelli downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

