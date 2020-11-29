Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 14,365 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Workday comprises about 2.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Workday worth $327,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $8.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,064. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of -119.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total transaction of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

