Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 13,685 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,940,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Northern Trust worth $151,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3,637.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 190,219 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.14. 588,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,060 shares of company stock worth $5,035,451. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.84.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

