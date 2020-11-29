Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $229.57 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,876,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,860 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.6% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $229,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 186.4% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

NYSE EW traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,779. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.66. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $1,053,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,045.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,391,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 422,704 shares of company stock valued at $34,299,719. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

