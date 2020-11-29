Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,807,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,130 shares during the period. New Relic makes up 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 6.24% of New Relic worth $214,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 38.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 188.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NEWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.18. 304,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.08. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $86,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Henshall bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,986 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

