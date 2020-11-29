Champlain Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,638,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 257,605 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $185,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,592,000 after buying an additional 121,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AptarGroup by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,638,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,534,000 after buying an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,354,000 after buying an additional 285,488 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 74.5% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,754,000 after acquiring an additional 342,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 720,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ATR traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.24. 67,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,040. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.40. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATR. Bank of America raised their target price on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

