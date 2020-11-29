Champlain Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 382,775 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for about 1.6% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.39% of Tractor Supply worth $232,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $1,418,000. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $157.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.