Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 60,140 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,366,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,140 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 7.73% of TreeHouse Foods worth $176,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 485,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after purchasing an additional 286,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,587,000 after purchasing an additional 278,136 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,928,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 10,062.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 182,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 181,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 179,087 shares in the last quarter.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $470,107.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $95,524.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on THS. ValuEngine lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.02. The company had a trading volume of 256,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,339. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

