Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 550,580 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,580 shares during the quarter. The Hershey makes up 1.6% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.79% of The Hershey worth $234,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.05. 1,252,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.54.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,765.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 over the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

