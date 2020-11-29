Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 5,720 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.70% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $107,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

BIO traded up $11.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $535.07. 274,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,221. The business’s 50 day moving average is $578.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.38 and a fifty-two week high of $648.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

