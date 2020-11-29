Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 151.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.10 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.18.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,486 shares of company stock worth $5,047,431. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.