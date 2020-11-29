Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTTRY. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

MTTRY opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

