CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Receives $9.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CECE. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

CECE opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $33,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,514 shares in the company, valued at $454,594.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 201,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1,833.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,002 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

