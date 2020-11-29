CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

CDK Global has raised its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CDK Global has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CDK Global to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $46.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $55,402.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,766 shares of company stock worth $129,528. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

