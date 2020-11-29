Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $250.12 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $250.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.93 and a 200-day moving average of $222.09. The company has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

