Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,085 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 3,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,891 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Silversage Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 87,961 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 905,349 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $174,886,000 after purchasing an additional 48,105 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.14.

NYSE V opened at $211.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.65. The firm has a market cap of $409.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

