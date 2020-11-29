Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,393 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,522 shares of company stock worth $11,362,483. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $147.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $152.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

