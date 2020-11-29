Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 445.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,787.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,657.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,525.91. The stock has a market cap of $1,208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

