Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 downgraded Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.