Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,114,000 after purchasing an additional 959,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cerner by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,691,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,099,000 after acquiring an additional 188,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after buying an additional 682,655 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 1,737,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,589,000 after buying an additional 92,570 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,682,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,614,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,431. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

