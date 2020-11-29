Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 289.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 473.7% during the third quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 41,287.5% during the third quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $54.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $54.46.

