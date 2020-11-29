Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 29.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 24.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $139.37 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

