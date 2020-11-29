Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,442 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

Shares of JPM opened at $121.22 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $369.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

