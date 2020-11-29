Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. CX Institutional bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

