Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $67.69 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.87.

