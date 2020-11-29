Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 27,553 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,553 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,926,989,000 after acquiring an additional 705,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 109.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,393,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $799,589,000 after acquiring an additional 333,009 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $57.76 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

