Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,480 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $175.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.52. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

