Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.8% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $388.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $390.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.00. The company has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

