Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

