Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Capstead Mortgage from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Capstead Mortgage stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Capstead Mortgage has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $565.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Capstead Mortgage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Capstead Mortgage by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,510,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Capstead Mortgage by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

