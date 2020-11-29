Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.35% of Capital Southwest worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 9.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 90.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSWC opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $22.56.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

