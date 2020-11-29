Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Sell

BTIG Research cut shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) (TSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. BTIG Research currently has C$35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$50.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) alerts:

GOOS stock opened at C$44.53 on Wednesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$18.27 and a twelve month high of C$53.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.70.

In other Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) news, Director Dani Reiss sold 78,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.24, for a total value of C$3,492,446.36. Also, Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.46, for a total transaction of C$133,386.60.

About Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.