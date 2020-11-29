Cambria Investment Management L.P. Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

