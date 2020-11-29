Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 144 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Chevron by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Chevron by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Chevron by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 357,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist downgraded Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

Chevron stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a market cap of $172.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

