Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $36,000 in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,229,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 936,002 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 232,294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 678.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 226,844 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 436,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

Shares of WPG stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WPG shares. ValuEngine lowered Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.